Jada Pinkett Smith has confessed that she “really didn’t want to get married” to Will Smith. “I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do,” she said in a snippet from her Red Table Talk Facebook series. “I never wanted to be married,” she added.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Jada Pinkett Smith 'never' wanted to marry Will, cried at 'horrible' wedding https://t.co/4dQXPz6u6E pic.twitter.com/G61sDLcy55 — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)