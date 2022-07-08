Legendary actor James Caan died on Wednesday, July 6, at the age of 82. He was popularly known for his role Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. His fine performances over the years had earned him four Golden Globes, an Emmy and an Oscar. Adam Sandler, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Stephen King and many others have paid heartfelt tribute to the legend of Hollywood. James Caan Dies at 82: Legendary Actor Was Known for His Roles in The Godfather, Brian’s Song, Misery and More.

The Godfather Team

In remembrance of the legendary James Caan. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/jHynv2BcR9 — The Godfather (@godfathermovie) July 7, 2022

Adam Sandler

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger

James Caan was an icon - a legend. He inspired everyone who has ever been in front of a camera. I was lucky to work with him and see his talent and his fantastic sense of humor firsthand. He was a great training partner in the gym and a true friend, and I’ll miss him. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 7, 2022

Stephen King

Very sorry to hear about the passing of James Caan, who gave an Oscar-worthy performance as Paul Sheldon in Rob Reiner’s exceptional film version of MISERY. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 8, 2022

Christopher Miller

We were lucky enough to work with James Caan on Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. He brought a pathos and authenticity to the role of Tim Lockwood that held the film together. RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/tmk3JdOgE3 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 7, 2022

Billy Dee Williams

Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy 💔#jamescaan pic.twitter.com/s7lfMzMlh3 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 7, 2022

Michael Mann

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Mann (@michaelmannofficial)

