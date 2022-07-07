Legendary actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday (July 7). The news was unveiled for his Twitter handle. The statement reads, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet." May his soul rest in peace. James Caan Birthday: 5 Mindblowing Facts That You Should Know About The Godfather Actor.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

