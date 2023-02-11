After revealing that she has always wanted to play a dolphin during an interview at the Golden Globes, one would probably think that Jennifer Coolidge was joking around considering her brand of humour. However, The White Lotus star has actually fulfilled her role as this new TikTok video saw her dress up like a dolphin on stage. Well not literally, but she does wear a dolphin-looking cape! Legally Blonde 3: Reese Witherspoon Confirms Jennifer Coolidge’s Role in Legally Blonde Franchise.

Check Out Jennifer Coolidge as a Dolphin:

Jennifer Coolidge fulfills her dream role of playing a dolphin in newly shared video. 🐬 pic.twitter.com/Dz4uq0GMnD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 10, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge Wants to Play a Dolphin:

“I’ve always wanted to play a dolphin.” — Jennifer Coolidge on her dream role pic.twitter.com/2zK7dnhvAC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)