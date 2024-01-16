Jennifer Coolidge left the audience in splits with her hilarious award acceptance at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The actress won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in The White Lotus. While delivering the speech, Jennifer expressed gratitude to ‘All The Evil Gays’. After thanking the makers of the HBO show, she joked saying, “I want to thank all the evil gays!” 75th Emmys: Jennifer Coolidge Wins Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus!

Jennifer Coolidge’s Acceptance Speech At The Emmys

#TheWhiteLotus star Jennifer Coolidge thanks "all the evil gays" during her acceptance speech for winning Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/nxTPEHUBCJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

