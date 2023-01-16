The winners of Critics Choice Awards 2023 have been revealed and some of the fantastic performances and films have been honoured at the event. The annual ceremony is held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR has won in the Best Foreign Language Film category, whereas Angela Bassett bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Let’s take a look at all the winners of the 28th Critics Choice Awards. Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: The Fabelmans Bags Best Picture, RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song, Elvis’ Austin Butler is Best Actor - Check Out All Winners Here.

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie - Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Congratulations to @AmandaSeyfried on her win for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for The Dropout! #criticschoice #criticschoiceawards pic.twitter.com/jCBuPQNSp9 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Best Foreign Language Film - RRR

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie - Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Congratulations to Paul Walter Hauser, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie.#BlackBird #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/Gf7ipxnJHR — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie - Niecy Nash (Dahmer)

Congratulations to @NiecyNash for winning the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.#DahmerNetflix #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/fCOSjHvGXJ — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Best Supporting actor In A Comedy Series - Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series - Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

SeeHer Award - Janelle Monáe

Tonight we honored @JanelleMonae with the @SeeHerOfficial Award, given to women who advocate for gender equality, portray characters with authenticity, defy stereotypes and push boundaries. #seeher pic.twitter.com/KWNCHKKV6v — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actress - Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie - Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Congratulations to #DanielRadcliffe, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie. @alyankovic #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/tfNPmE9HBI — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Best Animated Feature - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree - Jeff Bridges

Best Actor In A Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Actress In A Comedy Series - Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @AbbottElemABC, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Comedy Series.#AbbottElementary #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/c05A9w13Vo — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Best Actor In A Drama Series - Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Best Actress In A Drama Series - Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Drama Series - Better Call Saul

Congratulations to the cast and crew from @BetterCallSaul. The show won the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Drama Series. #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/ttKLQdHO6c — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Best Limited Series - The Dropout

Congratulations to the cast and crew of #TheDropout. The series won the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Limited Series.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/dremlwsIZW — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Actor - Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Best Actress - Cate Blanchett (TAR)

Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Congratulations to the cast and crew of #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce. The film has won best picture at the 28th Annual #CriticsChoice Awards.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/GTe7pIsvIB — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

