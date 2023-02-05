Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that the third part in her beloved Legally Blonde film series will feature Jennifer Coolidge. Witherspoon will be returning as attorney Elle Woods for the much-anticipated movie. Coolidge essayed the role of Woods' best friend Paulette Bonafonte in the previous films. Golden Globe Awards 2023: The White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Grooves to 'Promiscuous' With Her Trophy in Hand (Watch Video).

“There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge,” Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight. Coolidge recently won a Golden Globe for performance in HBO's The White Lotus and Witherspoon is thrilled about her success.

“I'm beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge. She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now. "And she's just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her, 'cause she gets up there and everybody's like, ‘I love her,' but she's just done a lot of good work in our business for so long, that it's really nice to see her getting this incredible moment," the actor-producer added. Coolidge had previously said that she was yet to be approached to reprise her role in Legally Blonde 3. Your Place or Mine Trailer: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Are at Crossroads When It Comes to Each Other in Netflix's New Rom-Com (Watch Video).

The project was officially announced by MGM Studios in 2020. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are attached to write the movie.

