The winners of 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) have been announced from Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 26. The awards show honours the best work in television and film that are voted on by the actors themselves. Stars like Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeo won big at the prestigious night. Check out the full list below. Grammys 2023 Winners: Harry Styles, Beyonce, Adele, Lizzo and More Win Big at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full Winner List.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER) The Fabelmans Women Talking Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Austin Butler, Elvis Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER) Bill Nighy, Living Adam Sandler, Hustle Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Cate Blanchett, Tár Viola Davis, The Woman King Ana de Armas, Blonde Danielle Deadwyler, Till Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Paul Dano – The Fabelmans Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER) Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau – The Whale Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER) Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER) The Woman King Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series Better Call Saul The Crown Ozark Severance The White Lotus (WINNER) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul Jason Bateman – Ozark (WINNER) Jeff Bridges – The Old Man Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul Adam Scott – Severance Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER) Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown Julia Garner – Ozark Laura Linney – Ozark Zendaya – Euphoria Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Abbott Elementary (WINNER) Barry The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Carrigan – Barry Bill Hader – Barry Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate – Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Steve Carell – The Patient Taron Egerton – Black Bird Sam Elliott – 1883 (WINNER) Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Emily Blunt – The English Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (WINNER) Julia Garner – Inventing Anna Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series Andor The Boys House of the Dragon The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Stranger Things (WINNER)

