Joe Manganiello recently celebrated his first Valentine's Day with his girlfriend, Caitlin O'Connor, and he didn't shy away from sharing the love on Instagram. In his latest "week in review" post shared on February 18, Manganiello made their relationship Instagram official by including snaps of himself and O'Connor. While the initial photos showcased his work and other activities, it was the last three pictures that stole the spotlight. One adorable selfie featured Manganiello and O'Connor, radiating happiness together. And in the final image, Caitlin stood proudly in front of a lavish bouquet of roses, with a heart-shaped chocolate box on the table behind her. The post comes days after TMZ had reported that the couple have moved in together. Joe Manganiello Moves In With Girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor After Divorce With Sofia Vergara.

Check Out Joe Manganiello’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello)

