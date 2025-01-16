Sofia Vergara, the star of Griselda, was spotted with renowned F1 driver Lewis Hamilton in New York City. The two were reportedly enjoying lunch with friends, but it was just the pair seen leaving the restaurant, sharing a hearty laugh. The viral photos from their outing have sparked dating rumours. Sofia, who separated from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, in 2023, was later romantically linked to orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman, but the couple parted ways in late 2024. Sofia Vergara Breaks Silence on Divorce From Joe Manganiello Following Rift Over Parenthood, Modern Family Actress Says 'I Don't Want to Be an Old Mom'.

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton in New York. pic.twitter.com/I3ChfXs3r6 — 21 (@21metgala) January 15, 2025

The NYC Lunch Outing

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton in New York. pic.twitter.com/3pVi2yXd3o — 21 (@21metgala) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)