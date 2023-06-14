Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's highly publicised divorce saga comes to a close as Heard fulfilled the settlement payment, marking the resolution of their year-long Virginia defamation case. The court's instruction for Heard to pay $1 million to her ex-husband has been fulfilled, putting an end to the widely discussed defamation dispute. Initially, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, along with $5 million in punitive penalties, while granting Amber Heard $2 million in compensatory damages in June of the previous year. However, in December, the former couple reached an agreement, with Heard agreeing to pay $1 million in damages to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. According to People Magazine, Depp has made a noteworthy decision, choosing to donate the entire settlement amount to five charitable organisations. Amber Heard To Make First Major Appearance At Film Festival In Italy Since Johnny Depp Trial.

