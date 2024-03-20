Johnny Depp has responded to recent allegations of unprofessional behaviour on the set of the film Blow Lola Glaudini, his co-star, had previously spoken about a difficult experience while filming, claiming Depp became angry when she laughed during a scene. Depp's representative issued a denial to Deadline, stating that he prioritises positive working relationships and Glaudini's account differs significantly from the recollections of others on set. Modi: Johnny Depp Wraps Shoot; Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Moments with Al Pacino (View Pics).

Johnny Depp Reacts to Verbal Abuse Claims

"Blow" actor Lola Glaudini says Johnny Depp yelled at her on set on her first day of filming. “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the f*ck do you think you are? Who the f*ck do you think you are? Shut… pic.twitter.com/E634z5WtNy — Variety (@Variety) March 19, 2024

Lola Glaudini's Viral Video

actress Lola Glaudini comes forward about how Johnny Depp verbally abused her on set, addinh that hearing Amber Heard’s testimony brought her back to what she went through at the hands of Depp. pic.twitter.com/CwlrejgJj7 — lilian (@liliandaisies) March 15, 2024

