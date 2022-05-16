Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial is all set to resume from today (May 16) after a break of one week, as earlier announced by the court. The case between the duo has been taking more serious and shocking turns with passing days. Now, as the legal battle again starts at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, here's the full LIVE streaming video of the court proceedings. Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial To Resume From May 16 As Court Is Currently on Break.

Check Out The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)