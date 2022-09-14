Jacob Lofland has been reportedly cast in Joker: Folie À Deux. Cast as an inmate in Arkham Asylum, there are no other details known about his role yet. He will be starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, who will also be joined by Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener. Joker: Folie À Deux is directed by Todd Phillips and releases on October 4, 2022. Joker - Folie à Deux: Catherine Keener Cast in Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's Upcoming DC Sequel - Reports.

Check Out the Source:

Jacob Lofland will play an Arkham Asylum inmate in #Joker2 🃏 (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/LpzZotomCa — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 13, 2022

