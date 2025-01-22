The Razzie Awards 2025 nominations have been announced, with Joaquin Pheonix's Joker: Folie à Deux leading the pack with seven nods, including Worst Picture. Borderlands, Madame Web, Megalopolis, and Reagan follow closely with six nominations each, while Unfrosted earned four, and The Crow received two. Notable actors recognised include Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga, and Jon Voight, who was singled out for performances in four films this year. The ceremony, celebrating Hollywood’s less stellar achievements, will reveal its “winners” on March 1, the day before the Oscars. Razzie Awards 2024 Winners: Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey Declared Worst Film, Megan Fox Named Worst Actress in 44th Golden Raspberry Awards - Check Out Full List Here.

Check Out Nominations List Here:

