Kevin Feige revealed to the attendees of CinemaCon 2022 that he would be heading to Marvel Studios retreat right after the event to plan the next decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios president revealed that with the creative team they are working on the next 10 years of MCU films. Avatar 2 Officially Titled As Avatar: The Way Of Water; Logo Of James Cameron’s Film Unveiled At CinemaCon 2022.

Kevin Feige On MCU Projects

Kevin Feige is headed to a Marvel creative team retreat where they are planning out the next 10 years of MCU projects pic.twitter.com/dn8oxPUSvw — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 27, 2022

