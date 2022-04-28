Avatar 2 has been officially titled as Avatar: The Way of Water and the logo of James Cameron’s film was unveiled at CinemaCon 2022. It is also reported that the attendees of the event got to catch a glimpse of the film. Set to be released on December 16 this year, the trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water will apparently be attached to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Avatar 2 Trailer To Be Released With Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – Reports.

Avatar: The Way of Water Logo

Just announced at CinemaCon, Avatar: The Way of Water only in theaters December 16, 2022 pic.twitter.com/1K4giX7nNj — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 27, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer

'Avatar 2' is officially titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water' The trailer will screen with '#DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness' (via @CinemaCon) pic.twitter.com/muHxea1F8t — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 27, 2022

