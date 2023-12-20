Ahead of Christmas 2023, Kim Kardashian has shared a festive dose of family love on Instagram. The photos, echoing the holiday spirit, showcase Kim beaming alongside Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and the kids, with a surprise appearance from Mariah Carey. In the caption, Kim playfully channels the Queen of Christmas herself, writing, "All I want for Christmas is youuuuuuuuuu." Year Ender 2023: From Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut to Deepika Padukone's Academy Museum Gala Attendance, Check Out Best Looks of Indian Celebs on International Platforms.

Kim Kardashian Poses With Fam:

