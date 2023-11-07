In new interview, Kim Petras has shown support for her LGBTQIA+ fans who have sex at her concerts. In the chat, "Feed the Beast" star talked about the creative process for her show and how it 's unique from previous tours. However, when the interviewer compared her gig to wanting to “be touched by a different person all over, the entire time," she added, “there’s definitely gay sex happening, which is lit. In the crowd, and that’s the goal.” Dua Lipa Confirms Tame Impala As Producer for Her Upcoming Musical Single Titled ‘Houdini’

For Kim Petras Love Is Love:

Kim Petras supports her LGBTQ+ fans having sex during her shows: "There's definitely gay sex happening, which is lit. In the crowd, and that's the goal." pic.twitter.com/OY09grmC5t — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)