A video going viral on social media shows two lesbians calling out the gay kids' book section at Barnes & Noble in the United States. Barnes & Noble is an American book retailer. The two lesbians were reportedly appalled by the gay propaganda books in the children's section at Barnes & Noble. In the viral clip, the two lesbians can be seen calling out the "Gay Kids Section" at Barnes & Noble. "Okay, we're gay. But we're in Barnes and Noble and there's a gay kids book section. And this is crazy," one of them is heard saying. As the video moves further, the lesbians add, "It's pushing it. For a baby. This is pushing it." A user who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) questioned Barnes & Noble and said, "Why are you promoting s*x to small children?" Reacting to the viral video, netizens slammed the bookstore for "grooming" young minds. One user said, "Stop grooming the children", while a second user wrote, "You're not selling books, you're selling confusion to toddlers". A third user commented, "This is absolutely disgusting". US Shocker: Seffner Teacher Shows Photos and Videos of Him Engaged in Sexual Acts to Former Students, Arrested After Cops Find Bestiality and Child Porn Material on His Phone.

Lesbians Appalled by Gay Propaganda Books at Barnes & Noble

Two lesbians are appalled by the gay propaganda books in the children’s section at Barnes & Noble. “Okay, we're gay. But we're in Barnes and Noble and there's a gay kids book section. And this is crazy.” “It's pushing it. For a baby. This is pushing it.” Why are you promoting… pic.twitter.com/tsBqPqjAZg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2025

Stop Grooming the Children, Says X User

This makes me sick! Stop grooming the children! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) July 13, 2025

'You're Not Selling Books, You're Selling Confusion to Toddlers'

Barnes & Noble, stocking "The Gay BCs" and "Bye Bye, Binary" for kids? That's not a bookstore, it's a woke indoctrination center. CALL IT OUT: "You're not selling books, you're selling confusion to toddlers. Pathetic." Get a grip, @BNBuzz, and stop pushing this crap on kids. It's… — Razzah The Terrible 🇺🇸 (@razzahdterrible) July 13, 2025

This Is Absolutely Disgusting

This is absolutely disgusting. We loved your store. Unfortunately we will no longer be supporting @BNBuzz — Steph (@GChinook) July 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)