Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Cookies’ co-founder, came out of the closet in a recent Instagram post. While Hemsley is known for often sharing candid updates on both his personal and work lives on social media, his sexuality saw a significant engagement, especially after it followed mounting speculation online. The entrepreneur was the subject of TikTok videos and Reddit posts, which picked apart his appearance, mannerisms, and even his Instagram followings. He addressed the intense online chatter in a lengthy statement, writing, “Over the past little while, there have been people online trying to define me, twist things, and share conversations in ways that feel harmful. Instead of letting others write my story, I want to share it in my own words. The truth is, over the past few years I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay. It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud. For most of my life, I didn’t have the clarity to answer the questions or respond to the rumors.” Julia Fox Proudly Comes Out as a Lesbian in Viral TikTok Video, Says ‘So Sorry Boys.’

Sawyer Hemsley Comes Out As Gay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sawyer Hemsley (@sawyerhemsley)

