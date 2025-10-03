FBI Director Kash Patel has dismissed a trainee agent for displaying a gay pride flag on his desk during an assignment at a California field office, according to a letter dated October 1. The trainee, a former FBI support specialist in Los Angeles, was accused of showing an “inappropriate political message” in the workplace. Patel cited President Donald Trump’s Article II powers as justification for the firing, the same authority referenced in recent dismissals at the Department of Justice and FBI. The termination letter, sent on the first day of a nationwide government shutdown, stated the agent exercised “poor judgment” and was removed from service while still under probation at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The action is part of a wave of firings now being challenged in multiple lawsuits. The FBI has not responded to requests for comment, and the dismissed trainee has remained unidentified. Donald Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Allow It To Limit Sex Designations on Passports: Report.
FBI Director Kash Patel Fires Trainee Over Gay Pride Flag Display
