The next film from director Yorgos Lanthimos has been announced. Titled Kinds of Kindness, this upcoming anthology will feature Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone, who won the Best Actress award for her role in Yorgos’ Poor Things. This marks their third collaboration after The Favourite and Poor Things. Kinds of Kindness will also star Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer and Joe Alwyn. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 21. Oscars 2024 Winners: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Dominates with Seven Wins, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone's Poor Things Follows with Four - Check Full List Here.

Kinds Of Kindness Announced

KINDS OF KINDNESS. The new film from Yorgos Lanthimos. Starring Academy Award winner Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer. In theaters June 21st. #KindsofKindness pic.twitter.com/53NOTpEgRA — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) March 14, 2024

