Los Angeles [US], March 11 (ANI): Director Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer' shinned at the Oscars 2024 with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film, and Best Leading Actor awards.

The film took a total of seven awards during the night, Christopher Nolan won best director, Cillian Murphy won best actor and Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor. The film also won awards for best cinematography, best original score and best film editing.

'Poor Things' had a rich showing with four Oscars.

Emma Stone won best actress for 'Poor Things', the film also snapped up with three crafts wins, for best costume design, production design, and makeup and hairstyling.

She beat out perceived frontrunner Lily Gladstone, who has scooped up numerous awards for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

The winners of the 96th annual Academy Awards were unveiled at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for 'The Holdovers'.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won the Oscar for best original song for "What Was I Made For?" from 'Barbie'.

'Oppenheimer' led the 2024 Oscar nominations, with the film nabbing a total of 13 nominations, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10 and 'Barbie' with eight.

See the full winner's list:

1.Best Picture

Oppenheimer; Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan

2.Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone; Poor Things

3.Directing

Christopher Nolan; Oppenheimer

4.Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy; Oppenheimer

5.Music (Original Song)

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

6.Music (Original Score)

Ludwig Goransson; Oppenheimer

7.Sound

The Zone of Interest; Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

8.Live Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar; Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

9.Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema; Oppenheimer

10.Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol; Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

11.Documentary Short FilmThe Last Repair Shop; Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

12.Film Editing

Oppenheimer; Jennifer Lame

13.Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One; Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

14.Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer

15.International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest (UK)

16.Costume Design

Poor Things; Holly Waddington

17.Production Design

Poor Things, Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

18.Makeup and Hairstyling

Poor Things; Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

19.Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Cord Jefferson; American Fiction

20.Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall; Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

21.Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

22.Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko; Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

23.Actress in a Supporting Role

Da'Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers. (ANI)

