The conflict between man and simian is renewed in the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Wes Ball's film takes place many years after the end of Matt Reeves' 2017 film, War for the Planet of the Apes. After the 2017 film showed Caesar leading his kind to an oasis, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes picks up with numerous ape societies continuing to thrive, while humans have been reduced to a nearly feral existence. As one ape ruler enslaves others in his quest for human technology, a different ape seeks freedom and hopes to work with a young human woman to achieve that goal. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Begins Production, Helmed by Wes Ball and Starring The Witcher’s Freya Allen.

Check Out The Teaser Trailer Of Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes:

