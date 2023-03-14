Actor Eka Darville, who is best known for starring in Jessica Jones and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, needs the helps of his fans and people. In a post that he described as the most "important" of his life, Darville revealed that his son Mana has been diagnosed with brain cancer. In the hopes that he receives help, the actor has set up a GoFundMe account so that it can help save the life of his son. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 3 to Stream on Netflix on This Date.

Check Out the Tweet:

Eka Darville who played Malcom on Jessica Jones has started a GoFundMe to help save the life of his son Mana, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Please donate if you can❤️ pic.twitter.com/yknktJGn0v — Comfort for Marvel TV stans (@MarvelTVcomfort) March 13, 2023

The Link for Donation:

you can donate using the link below https://t.co/yLbgnGiU1f — Comfort for Marvel TV stans (@MarvelTVcomfort) March 13, 2023

