Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have gotten married for the third time and the lavish ceremony took place in Portofino, Italy. The pictures feature not just the stunning couple's wedding ceremony setup and but even them sealing it with a passionate kiss. Kourtney looked stunning in a figure-hugging minidress and a floor-length lace work veil with Virgin Mary’s design. Travis looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker, Newly Married Couple, Share Pictures On Social Media From Their Intimate Santa Barbara Wedding.

Mr And Mrs Barker

Kravis’ Happily Ever After Begins

