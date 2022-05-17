Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California. It was an intimate marriage ceremony and the newlyweds have shared pictures of the same on their respective social media handles with the same caption, ‘Till death do us part’. Kourtney looked stunning in a white dress with a veil and Travis looked dapper in all-black tuxedo. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Got Married in an Intimate Ceremony at Santa Barbara, California.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Wedding Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

“Kravis”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)