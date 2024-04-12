Kourtney Kardashian, renowned for her unconventional health and wellness practices, recently took to Instagram Stories to share a unique remedy for when she's feeling under the weather. The mother-of-four, who welcomed her youngest son in November 2023, posted a selfie giving a thumbs up to the camera. In her caption, she revealed that her treatment of choice when she's not feeling well is breast milk. This revelation sparked curiosity and discussion among her followers, highlighting Kourtney's willingness to explore alternative approaches to wellness. The Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian Reflects on 'Generational Trauma' Rooted in Maternal Influence from Kris Jenner and Grandma MJ.

Kourtney Kardashian's IG Status

Kourtney Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

