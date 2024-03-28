Lea Michele shared some delightful news! She and her husband, Zandy Reich, who already have a three-year-old son named Ever, are expecting their second baby together. Lea expressed their joy in an Instagram post on March 27, where she shared photos of herself cradling her baby bump in a white shawl. She captioned the post with, "Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed." This wonderful announcement comes just two weeks after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Glee Star Lea Michele Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Zandy Reich,

Lea Michele's IG Post

