Lea Michele is set to welcome her second child with husband Zandy Reich. The actress, popularly known for her role in Glee, recently announced her pregnancy on social media. Making her first public appearance after the announcement, the pregnant actress attended the 2024 Hope Rising Benefit in New York City. Pictures circulating online show her cradling her baby bump in an elegant and comfortable red ensemble. Lea kept her maternity style minimal yet chic. Lea Michele is Pregnant! Glee Actress Expecting Second Child With Husband Zandy Reich, Shares Baby Bump Pics on Insta.

Lea Michele Flaunting Baby Bump At 2024 Hope Rising Benefit

Lea Michele looked berry beautiful at last night's 2024 Hope Rising Benefit in NYC. ❤️ (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/f0ANJ1Eygn — E! News (@enews) April 5, 2024

