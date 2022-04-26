Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff starred together in the musical Spring Awakening and a story from it has just come out that will have your ears raised. Lea Michele recently revealed in an interview that she showed co-star and openly gay actor Jonathan Groff her "Whole Vagina" apparently. Michele talked about she used a desk lamp to do it.

Check Out The Full Quote Below:

Lea Michele says she was so close to Jonathan Groff in Spring Awakening, she “showed him [her] whole vagina”: “I took a desk lamp … and showed him. That's how close we are…. But I've never seen Jonathan naked. I've never seen his penis.” 🔗: https://t.co/lbSLcmnYYWpic.twitter.com/8ejGjXga7b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)