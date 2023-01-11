It looks like Letitia Wright might have seemingly confirmed the existence of a Black Panther 3. Saying that she thinks the movie is already in development, Wright confirmed that it might be a really long while before we see it, considering Marvel's slate is already very heavy. Black Panther–Wakanda Forever OTT Release Date: Ryan Coogler’s Marvel Film To Stream on Disney+ From February 1.

Check Out the Statement Made by Letitia Wright:

Letitia Wright says she thinks ‘BLACK PANTHER 3’ is already in the works. “It's gonna take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that.” (Source: @Variety) pic.twitter.com/3qgKBTBwRi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 11, 2023

