Season two of Loki is in full swing with its production as set images from Tom Hiddleston's series have started appearing online. These new batch of images give us our best look at Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie who is set to return in the upcoming season. In the photos she can be seen wearing a 1970s McDonalds uniform, hinting at the fact that we might be travelling back to that time period. Loki Season 2: Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ Series to Begin Filming in Few Weeks With Entire Cast Returning, Confirms Kevin Feige.

Check Out The Images Below:

Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie wearing a 1970's McDonalds uniform on the set of ‘LOKI’ Season 2 pic.twitter.com/iW93Vns2gg — Cosmic Media (@CosmicMMedia) July 13, 2022

