Loki creator Michael Waldron is significantly expanding his contributions within Marvel Studios. After the success of the Disney+ show's second season, Waldron is set to script both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, as reported. Notably, he previously penned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which marked the debut of Kang, portrayed by actor Jonathan Majors, in an MCU film, following his introduction in the first season of Loki. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Writer Michael Waldron Confirms Tom Cruise's Cameo as Iron Man Was Never an Option For This Reason!.

Michael Waldron Hired For Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars:

Michael Waldron has been tapped to write both 'AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY' & 'AVENGERS: SECRET WARS'. He is the creator of 'LOKI' and previously wrote 'MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS'. pic.twitter.com/YMdL9NMX1f — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) November 27, 2023

