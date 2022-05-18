Tom Hiddleston's Loki Season 2 is going to kick into full gear. During Disney's Upfront, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that the second season is set to be filming in a few weeks with the entire cast set to return as well. There is currently no release date for the season, although it is expected to premiere next year. Loki Season 2: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead to Co-Direct Majority of the Episodes for Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Show.

Check Out The Source Below:

Kevin Feige says ‘LOKI’ Season 2 begins filming in a few weeks “with the whole cast returning.” pic.twitter.com/SVcC9heaKZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 17, 2022

