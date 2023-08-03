Films and series have definitely opened with really low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes before, but for this year so far MEG 2: The Trench takes the cake. The film opened with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes with 6 reviews so far. MEG 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film The Meg, which received mixed reviews from critics. Meg 2–The Trench Trailer: Jason Statham and His Team are Back to Take Down a Fearsome Extinct Shark.

MEG 2: The Trench has opened to a 0% on @RottenTomatoes This is what happens when they milk a cult film pic.twitter.com/euJY0DVqoT — BINGED (@Binged_) August 3, 2023

