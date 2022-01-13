Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on January 11. The actress has shared video of the romantic proposal on Instagram. In the post she mentioned, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic.” She further stated, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

Megan Fox Says YES To Machine Gun Kelly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)