Reports from Collider suggest that Netflix is already in the works for the third part of Enola Holmes, featuring Millie Bobby Brown and the cast. Following the success of previous parts, the mvoie is now gearing up for its next installment. The news has sparked excitement among fans, eager to delve further into the adventurous world of the young detective. Enola Holmes Movie Review: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill’s Netflix Film Is a Delightful Entertainer With A Feminist Spin.

See Latest Update About Enola Holmes 3 Here:

‘Enola Holmes 3’ is reportedly in the works, via Collider. pic.twitter.com/I3K0KO4ZOc — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2023

