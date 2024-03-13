Eleven is back in town, and we have evidence! Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, stirred up excitement among fans when she briefly went live to demonstrate her nearly flawless iced coffee-making prowess. However, her playful reenactment of Eleven's iconic fake nosebleed from the series truly enchanted viewers. Despite refraining from delving into specific scenes or details about the show, Brown's embodiment of Eleven resonated strongly during the live session. She nonchalantly showcased her on-set attire, eliciting enthusiastic remarks from netizens eagerly anticipating her character's return in the beloved Netflix series. Stranger Things 5: Production Begins for Final Season of Millie Bobby Brown's Netflix Series, Cast Photo Revealed!.

Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram Live

