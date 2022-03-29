Moon Knight is just a day away from its release and the hype for the show is crazy. The show that stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke in key roles has gotten a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes which is a great start.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#MoonKnight has debuted with 77% on Rotten Tomatoes from 31 reviews. Read our review: https://t.co/s6yLPDnIMk pic.twitter.com/XVVu6E8UYo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2022

