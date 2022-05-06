Moon Knight released on Disney+ on March 30, 2022, and ran for six episodes. It concluded with last episode on May 4. Many news. discussions, pictures and videos of several characters from the action-adventure web series are doing rounds on Internet. Now, recently Marvel fans are crazily impressed with May Calamawy’s part as Layla El-Faouly. She has now became the first Egyptian superhero on screen. Marvel fans are celebrating her incredible and powerful appearance in Oscar Isaac's series. Moon Knight Episode 6 Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Has an Entertaining Finale, But Still Feels Rushed!

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Proud!

Since my daughter was 4, she wanted to straighten her hair. She never saw someone who looked like her in the media. Today this changes with LAYLA, the first Egyptian superhero. Proud to be a part of it! #LaylaElFaouly #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/BJvEENiqJW — Mohamed diab محمد دياب (@MohamedDiab678) May 5, 2022

Marry Me!

She can step on me or marry me or do both #LaylaElFaouly #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/EA1KtHuipw — ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) May 4, 2022

Wow!

Incredible!

The Power!

“are you an Egyptian superhero?” “i am” pls the power that she holds 😭#LaylaElFaouly #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/zvWoSKpQ3N — diana 💌 ceo of doc ock (@darthb3lle) May 5, 2022

Strong!

That's It!

