After its successful first season and a post-credits that teased Jake Lockley, fans were quite skeptical about Moon Knight's future in the MCU. With no confirmation of his return, many wondered if the character will be back or no. Well, Oscar Isaac is here to calm your worries as during a panel at NYCC, he did confirm that this is "not the last we've heard of the system that is Moon Knight." You can stream Moon Knight right now on Disney+ Hotstar. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Unpredictable Show Keeps You Totally Hooked in MCU’s Most Distinct and Darkest Outing Yet (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Video Down Below:

“All I can say is it’s not the last we’ve heard of the system that is Moon Knight"pic.twitter.com/ccHBdR7Yeg — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 10, 2022

