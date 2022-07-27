Never Have I Ever has been renewed for season 3 on Netflix. In the previous season Devi struggled between Ben and Paxton and the pressure that continued to come from her mother. Now it seems Devi has finally made her decision. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

Watch Trailer Here:

