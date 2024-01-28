The Jonas Brothers set the stage on fire at the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai on Saturday (January 27), rounding out the first day of the fest with high-energy performances that had the audience singing along and dancing from start to finish. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas delivered one hit after another. However, the surprise came in when Nick performed to "Maan Meri Jaan" with rapper King. The crowd erupted in cheers. Check it out! Lollapalooza 2024: Crowd Calls Nick Jonas 'Jiju' as He Performs at the Music Festival; Here's How The Singer Reacted (Watch Video).

Nick Jonas Sings "Maan Meri Jaan":

Nick Jonas performed “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” with King at Lollapalooza India! 🤩❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ARBIr20OoQ — Jonas Brothers Updates ☀️ (@JonasBrosBros) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)