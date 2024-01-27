Nick Jonas is currently in India, and he's not alone. The singer brought his band along for their India tour at the 2024 Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai on January 27. The Jonas Brothers concluded day one of the second edition with fans swaying, cheering, and singing along to the group’s popular tunes. Now, a video is going viral on social media where the crowd cheered and affectionately called him 'jiju', and without any second thought, Nick smiled and loudly expressed his love for everyone. Lollapalooza 2024: Nick Jonas with Brothers Kevin, and Joe Arrive in Mumbai Ahead of the Musical Festival (Watch Video).

Nick Jonas' at Lollapalooza Event:

