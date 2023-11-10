Actress Keke Palmer has taken legal action, filing a restraining order against her ex-partner, Darius Jackson, while also seeking full custody of their 8-month-old son. Allegations include claims of physical violence, citing an incident where Jackson allegedly trespassed into her home and made threatening gestures, involving a disturbing altercation where he purportedly attacked her, flung her over furniture, and forcefully took her phone. As reported by Us Weekly, these distressing events have prompted Palmer to seek legal protection and sole custody of their child, highlighting the seriousness of the situation and her efforts to ensure safety for herself and her son. Keke Palmer Dances with Her Adorable Baby Leo in New Video, Says 'He Already Tired of Me’ - Watch.

See Latest News About Keke Palmer Here:

Keke Palmer has filed a restraining order against ex Darius Jackson and is requesting full custody of their 8-month-old son. She alleges he has been physically violent to her, including an instance where he trespassed her home and threatened her before “lunging for her neck,… pic.twitter.com/aZPQBc6fgz — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)