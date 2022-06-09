Jordan Peele's much-anticipated horror film Nope just debuted its final trailer. Seeing Daniel Kaluuya's James Haywood being haunted by a UFO, the film will see him and his sister try and gather a group to capture footage of it. Nope also stars Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea and Barbie Ferreira. Directed by Jordan Peele, Nope releases on July 21, 2022. Nope: Character Posters for Jordan Peele’s New Movie Are Out!

Check Out The Final Trailer Below:

