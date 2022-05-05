Stills from the second season of the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building have been unveiled. Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen shocked and bewildered. The pictures will make you wonder where the story will move forward. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Teaser Out! Selena Gomez, Steve Martin’s Show Returns on Hulu from June 28.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

First stills from ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/blLThWLIQn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)