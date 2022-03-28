Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is back! As Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selene Gomez's show is all set to premiere on Hulu on June 28. The series' latest season will highlight the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Selena Gomez's Hit Hulu Show Gets Summer Release Date,

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)